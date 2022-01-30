Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 599.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 42.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 874,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $499,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

TMO opened at $572.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $225.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

