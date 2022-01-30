Jump Financial LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Amundi bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after buying an additional 900,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after buying an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $225.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.42. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.91 and a fifty-two week high of $234.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

