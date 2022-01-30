Jump Financial LLC Sells 42,557 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,557 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Comstock Resources worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 3,275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRK opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

