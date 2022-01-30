Jump Financial LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XM opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a PE ratio of -17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XM. upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

