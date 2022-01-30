Jump Financial LLC Takes $3.16 Million Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

MCFE stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.15.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

