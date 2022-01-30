Jump Financial LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,728,578 shares of company stock worth $63,122,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

PLTR stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 6.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

