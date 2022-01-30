Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.13.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $114.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.06 and a 200-day moving average of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.92. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

