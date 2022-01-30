Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 104.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Farfetch by 37.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Farfetch by 113.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 39,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of FTCH opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

