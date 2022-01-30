Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Down 34.1% in January

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jupai stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.48. Jupai has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jupai by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jupai during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

