Jupiter Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $287,382.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,055,091 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

