Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000.

Shares of Jupiter Wellness stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $8.88.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

