Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Holdings Trimmed by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 539,514 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of GRUB opened at $9.30 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.46) to GBX 6,527 ($88.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,561.83.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.