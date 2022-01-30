Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Holdings Trimmed by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 539,514 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.
Shares of GRUB opened at $9.30 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
