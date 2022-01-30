JUST (JST) Price Up 7.5% This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $305.08 million and approximately $111.52 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.31 or 0.06790106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,644.34 or 0.99796108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052412 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

