Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

KLDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 143,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,049. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.38.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

