KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.08. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

KAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,429.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after buying an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

