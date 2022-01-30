Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post sales of $61.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.79 million to $104.70 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $35.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $139.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.55 million to $188.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.32 million, with estimates ranging from $129.54 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 582,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after acquiring an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 476,928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 314,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $645.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

