Kava.io (KAVA) One Day Volume Tops $147.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00182997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00028753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00072668 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00381796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

