Kava (KAVA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30.63 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $486.15 million and approximately $30.63 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00008614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00182872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00028012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00074219 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00379359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 148,868,296 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.