KCCPAD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $126,264.00 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (CURRENCY:KCCPAD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $126,264.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.32 or 0.06837636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.46 or 0.99873653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

KCCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

