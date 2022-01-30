KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report $2.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 million and the lowest is $2.05 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.12 million to $28.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.06 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $28.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KemPharm by 357.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPH opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

