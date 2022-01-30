Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491,842 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Kennametal worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 36.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.