Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KKOYY opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. Kesko Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.