KeyFi (KEYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001016 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $79,702.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.93 or 0.06846788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,931.26 or 1.00106015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052251 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

