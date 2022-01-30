keyTango Price Reaches $0.0674 on Exchanges (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $618,821.23 and approximately $19,274.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get keyTango alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108420 BTC.

keyTango Profile

TANGO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,177,829 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for keyTango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for keyTango and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.