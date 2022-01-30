Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,192 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.33% of Kimco Realty worth $42,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

