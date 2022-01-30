Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0001

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Kin has a total market cap of $85.37 million and $8.97 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kin has traded up 53.7% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00120257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00176619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00027579 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,454,746,230 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

