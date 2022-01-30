Kineko Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $5,065.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kineko has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Kineko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.45 or 0.06784255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.38 or 0.99575159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00052255 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.