King DAG (KDAG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.26 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $22.26 million and $30,110.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00107978 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars.

