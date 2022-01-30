Klaytn Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.57 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $26.57 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003143 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.72 or 0.06728037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.95 or 0.99947567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052164 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,628,628,954 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.