Klimatas (KTS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $7,902.30 and $30.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars.

