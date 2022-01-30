Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the December 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 199,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $32.30.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
