Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the December 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 199,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

