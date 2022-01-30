Kommunitas (KOM) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.10 Million

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Kommunitas has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.55 or 0.06814106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,881.76 or 0.99796999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052766 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Kommunitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kommunitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kommunitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

