Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $61.42 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Komodo has a total market cap of $61.42 million and approximately $582,046.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00243999 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00078751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00106085 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004072 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,016,298 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

