Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,197. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

