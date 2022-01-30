Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,427 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.05% of Kontoor Brands worth $30,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

