Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 192.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.11% of Korn Ferry worth $43,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

