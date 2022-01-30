Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $203,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KFY opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

