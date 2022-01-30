KUN Price Tops $24.02 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. KUN has a market cap of $48,035.82 and approximately $461.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be bought for approximately $24.02 or 0.00063928 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KUN has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.23 or 0.06787877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.00 or 0.99887267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052440 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

