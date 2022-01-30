Kuverit Trading 0% Lower This Week (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $241,075.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kuverit has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,648,174,316 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

