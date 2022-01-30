Lamden 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $651,243.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $651,243.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

