Lamden Market Capitalization Reaches $10.33 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Lamden has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $651,243.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

