LAMF Global Ventures Corp I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LAMF Global Ventures Corp I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LGVCU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.