Lanceria (LANC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,402.00

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Lanceria has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $34,402.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

