Landbox (LAND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $107.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Landbox has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $129,340.13 and approximately $107.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.87 or 0.06729215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.27 or 0.99981444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

