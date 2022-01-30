Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Down 38.9% in January

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 28,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LCA stock remained flat at $$9.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at about $12,490,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at about $11,851,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $19,540,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $977,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.