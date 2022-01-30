Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.15% of Las Vegas Sands worth $42,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CBRE Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

