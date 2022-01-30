Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 5.53% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

