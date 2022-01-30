Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Update

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 264.0 days.

LPSIF stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Legend Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Legend Power Systems to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Legend Power Systems, Inc engages in the business of assembling, marketing, and sale of a patented device that saves electrical energy. The firm’s patented device, SmartGATE, enables dynamic power management of a commercial or industrial building. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on June 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

