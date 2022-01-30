Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $38.62 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

