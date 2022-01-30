Lendefi Price Tops $0.0001 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Lendefi has a market cap of $643,775.01 and approximately $14,507.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.81 or 0.06811199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,790.89 or 1.00437218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006640 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

